The Isle of Man’s Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed plans to introduce a shared care prescribing model for adults with neurodivergent conditions, including ADHD and autism spectrum conditions (ASC), as part of a wider service expected to launch in April 2027.
Answering questions during Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting, Health Minister Claire Christian said the shared care model would be introduced alongside a new adult diagnosis and support service planned for the 2027-28 financial year.
The initiative aims to improve access to diagnosis and ongoing treatment by enabling closer collaboration between public services, GPs and private providers.
Ms Christian said a ‘standardised diagnostic and prescribing framework’ is currently being developed to ensure diagnoses - whether carried out through Manx Care or private providers - meet consistent clinical governance and quality standards.
‘To establish a clear standard set of diagnostic standards is essential if a diagnosis is to be recognised for shared care arrangements,’ she said.
‘Manx Care will develop a single diagnostic framework, which will set out the assessment tools, clinical competencies and governance requirements.’
Despite the plans, the minister indicated significant preparatory work still needs to be completed. Engagement with clinicians, GPs, private providers and regulatory bodies will be required before the model can be introduced.
The timeline prompted concern from some House of Keys members, who noted April 2027 remains a considerable wait for patients currently facing high private prescription costs.
‘I am very aware that this situation could be improved,’ Ms Christian replied.
‘I have gone back to Manx Care to see if there’s anything that we could be doing in the interim, but there’s a great deal of framework around that, and also the staffing that would be required.
‘The shared care prescribing model is a new service that would need additional funding, but I’m very keen to get this done as soon as possible.’