Knockaloe Farm in Patrick will host the Royal Manx Agricultural Society’s 2023 Show highlighting the best in Manx agriculture and countryside in one place.
Spread over two days, this Friday and Saturday, visitors will be able to see cattle, horses, sheep and pigs plus craft displays and demonstrations that will cater for all family members for a day enjoying the best the Isle of Man has to offer.
One of the major events in the agricultural calendar the Royal Manx has a large number of supporters to help and Allan Skillicorn, this year’s president, a long standing member of the society will be supported by family and friends.
For such a large scale layout, a great deal of planning is required, organised by the society secretary Carol Kennaugh; show director Andrew Corrin; show erector Gordon Clague plus many more volunteers.
The official party will include Deemster Corlett and Mrs Corlett (deputising for the Lieutenant Governor), Minister of the Environment, Food and Agriculure Clare Barber MHK, Southern Agricultural District Society president Mrs Sarah Comish, together with the Captain of the Parish for Patrick.
Craft displays will be shown: Isle of Man Floral Arts Clubs, Isle of Man Federation of Bee Keepers; Manx Guild of Spinners, Weavers and Dyers, Manx Craft Guild, the Manx Lace Makers and the Isle of Man Art’s Society, celebrating their 70th anniversary.
The highlight of the main ring will be the Gleveview Clydesdale heavy horses, together with Tom Knight Motorcycle Display, Isle of Man Dog Club Agility demonstrations, sheep dog trials, K9X, sheep shearing demonstration, classic cars and vintage machinery.
On Friday, there will be a full light horse programme, show jumping, ponies, working hunter classes and the farm yard pet competition.
On Saturday visitors will be able to view the Holstein Breeders’ young handler classes, YFC stock judging classes, cattle section, dairy cows, beef cattle, heavy horses, light horse classes, fur & feather section, Farm & Garden and the ever-popular arts and crafts sections.
The highlight of the weekend will be the on Saturday with the judging of the grand parade to award the Deemster Johnston Supreme Championship to the best of the best class winners for all of the livestock classes.
Always a popular spectacle in bringing an end to two days of hard work for all involved.