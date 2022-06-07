Royal Navy ship comes back to Douglas Bay after pandemic

The Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Mersey stopped off in Douglas bay in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and hosted many local guests.

It was the first time that a warship has come to the island since the pandemic.

Douglas RNLI quipped that the crew of its Mersey class lifeboat were visiting the Mersey, and the island’s Sea Cadets and Ballakermeen High School pupils had tours. Also there were the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, and Commodore Phillip Waterhouse, Naval Regional Commander for Northern England and the Isle of Man.

Navy crew members also ventured into the capital, taking part in Jubilee street parties.

And chairman of Ramsey Commissioners Ffinlo Williams also stopped by to handle the 20mm cannon on the front of the ship.

The vessel, whose main role is fisheries protection (ensuring that boats stick to their quotes), last visited the island in 2019.