Vandals attacked facilities at a rugby club’s training ground over the Easter weekend.
There was also offensive graffiti marks left.
A Western Vikings spokesman said: ‘As a community club, this is deeply saddening.
‘Lots of people give up their time for free to try and provide opportunities for people in Peel and the west of the island.
‘Putting things right takes money, time, and resources we don’t necessarily have.
‘However, every time we suffer a setback, we tend to come back stronger.
‘Our thanks to our senior players, who spent time before training making the space acceptable and safe for all to use again.’
The police are investigating.