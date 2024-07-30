Sailing for the Disabled commemorated its 40th anniversary with a special sailing event earlier this month that brought together the charity's past and present vessels.
This historic occasion featured the current Pride of Mann III and its predecessors, Pride of Mann and Pride of Mann II, for a memorable voyage that underscored the charity's enduring commitment to inclusivity and community.
The three yachts departed from the Inner Harbour in Douglas, Pride of Mann III, a Beneteau Oceanis 48, led the fleet, followed by Pride of Mann , a Bavaria 37, and Pride of Mann II, now named Luna Rosa, a Bavaria 46 Cruiser. These latter vessels, now privately owned, returned to join the celebration.
Upon reaching the visitor pontoon in the Outer Harbour, the yachts rafted up next to the lifeboat station, where the RNLI crew, celebrating its 200th anniversary, honoured the charity with a tribute salute.
This poignant moment highlighted the strong ties between the two organisations dedicated to maritime safety and support.
The sail around Douglas Bay was in exemplary conditions with calm seas and favourable winds.
The crews, a blend of seasoned sailors, new members, and a mix of enabled and able-bodied participants, navigated the waters together, embodying the charity's mission of inclusivity.
Midway through the voyage, Pride of Mann III returned for a partial crew change.
Following the sail, the yachts returned to their berths, and the celebration continued at the Douglas Bay Yacht Club with a barbecue attended by around 50 guests, including corporate sponsors.
Chairman Paul Atkinson delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude to all attendees, the yacht club for their hospitality, and the current owners of Pride of Mann I and II for their participation.
Special thanks were given to the support boats Cladach and E.V. Grace.
A spokesperson for the charity added: ‘The 40th anniversary event not only celebrated Sailing for the Disabled's past achievements but also set a course for its future endeavours.
‘The charity remains dedicated to providing sailing opportunities for all, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and adventure on the open sea.’