A Ramsey man who drove under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, has been fined £900 and banned for two years.
Ethan Martin Reginald Slade, 21, admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police stopped Slade on June 3, at 7.40am, while he was driving an Audi A3 on the Mountain Road.
The scaffolder was asked if he had consumed any drugs recently and told officers: ‘I had a bit of sniff last night.’
A drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken and sent for analysis, which later produced a result of 240 for benzoylecgonine.
The legal limit is 50. Defence advocate David Clegg asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and his co-operation with the police.
‘He hadn’t appreciated he would still be under the influence,’ said the advocate.
Mr Clegg said that there had been no collision or suggestion of a poor standard of driving. The advocate also highlighted that a UK guidance says that because there is no research as to the levels being linked to incapacity, the reading should not be treated as an aggravating factor.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Slade, who lives at Albion Terrace, to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £40 per week.