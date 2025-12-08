A red warning for strong waves is then in force from 1pm to 4pm, coinciding with the afternoon high tide at around 2.30pm. South to south-southwesterly gales, strengthening to severe gale force, are expected to combine with the tide to send large volumes of water and debris over exposed coastal areas. Castletown promenades, Shore Road in Rushen and the northern end of Douglas Promenade are expected to be worst affected, with Ramsey and Laxey promenades also likely to see overtopping at a lower severity.