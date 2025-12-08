The Isle of Man is facing a spell of severe weather as Storm Bram brings heavy rain, strong winds and a rare red warning for coastal overtopping on Tuesday.
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a 10-hour amber warning for heavy rain from midnight to 10am on Tuesday, December 9, with 20 to 30mm expected in most areas and up to 45mm possible on higher ground. The heaviest rain is forecast between 3am and 6am, increasing the risk of standing water, difficult driving conditions and localised flooding as river levels respond quickly on already saturated ground.
A red warning for strong waves is then in force from 1pm to 4pm, coinciding with the afternoon high tide at around 2.30pm. South to south-southwesterly gales, strengthening to severe gale force, are expected to combine with the tide to send large volumes of water and debris over exposed coastal areas. Castletown promenades, Shore Road in Rushen and the northern end of Douglas Promenade are expected to be worst affected, with Ramsey and Laxey promenades also likely to see overtopping at a lower severity.
Alongside the red warning, a yellow alert (now amber) for severe gales to storm force winds covers the wider island, with winds reaching severe gale force early in the afternoon and remaining at gale force for much of the day. An inner harbour flooding advisory has also been issued, with minor inner harbour flooding possible around the afternoon tide.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has cancelled all four Heysham sailings on Tuesday as a result of the forecast conditions.
