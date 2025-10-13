Smokers across the Isle of Man are being encouraged to take part in this year’s Stoptober campaign and join millions of people who have successfully quit through the initiative.
The Isle of Man Stop Smoking Service, which has been supporting residents for nearly 20 years, reports that 69% of those who sign up go on to quit permanently.
Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable illness and death, responsible for around 75,000 deaths each year in England.
Dr Matt Tyrer, Director of Public Health, said: ‘Going “cold turkey” is still the most common way that people attempt to give up, but quit attempts are successful more often when using quit smoking support. The good news is, if you quit smoking for 28 days, you’re five times more likely to quit for good.’
This year’s campaign theme, Let’s Quit Smoking Together, highlights the importance of support in helping people stop smoking permanently.
Throughout October, the Stop Smoking Service is offering two new forms of free help. Weekly drop-in sessions will be held for anyone who wants to quit or who needs extra support, while a new workplace programme will provide a tailored seven-week on-site course for groups of ten or more smokers who are ready to quit.
In-person appointments continue to be available at locations across the Island, with details and booking information available at gov.im/quitsmoking. People can also call 642404 or email [email protected] for more information.
Minister for the Cabinet Office David Ashford MHK said: ‘Stoptober is a powerful reminder that to quit smoking is one of the most important steps anyone can take to improve their health.
‘The Isle of Man Stop Smoking Service continues to deliver outstanding results which reflect our commitment to help local people lead healthier lives. I encourage anyone who is thinking about how to stop smoking, or who might be struggling by themselves, to sign up for free support this Stoptober.’