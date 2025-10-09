An island freight company is looking to move to new purpose-built premises at Eden Park.
Graylaw International, which has been operating on the Isle of Man for 35 years, has submitted a planning application is for a proposed storage and distribution centre at the retail/industrial park off Cooil Road in Braddan.
Graylaws provides the island with daily delivery services, distributing anything from single cartons or parcel deliveries to several full dedicated artic loads.
The company has a depot in both Skelmersdale in England and at the Spring Valley Industrial Estate.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘Graylaw’s current site in Spring Valley Industrial Estate has become increasingly inefficient due to limited space and outdated infrastructure, impacting operational capacity and flexibility. It is also currently located among retailers and the general public.
‘The proposed facility will improve sustainability and efficiency through modern logistics infrastructure, enabling the company to grow operations and better serve island-wide demand.’
Graylaw says the move will help expand the workforce by 10 people.
The planning statement says: ‘This directly supports long-term economic resilience and employment on the island.
‘Graylaw currently employs approximately 30 staff across its existing island operations. It is anticipated the new facility will support an increase to at least 40 staff, comprising both existing staff and new roles created.’
In conclusion, the applicant says the new site would be built specifically to meet the needs of Graylaw.
It says: ‘The proposed storage and distribution centre will be built to the specifications of the occupier who is looking to consolidate and expand its business operations on this site.
‘The proposed use complies with the approved use of the site, and the buildings have been designed to be of high quality to maintain the overall quality of Eden Park.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.