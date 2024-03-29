A scheme to renovate a set of sporting facilities in Peel have been rejected by planners.
Peel Commissioners has now agreed to appeal the decision after the bid was turned down by the planning committee.
The current tennis courts and outside bowling green located at Marine Parade located at the end of Peel Promenade would be renovated under the plans.
If approved, the scheme would see the existing Bowling Green Cafe, bowling clubhouse, community facilities and public toilets moved to the site of the current tennis courts. An indoor community facility including a club room, function room and potential indoor bowling lanes for members of the public to use would also be developed at the site as part of the bid.
Details contained in the planning application said that ‘the existing cafe to the south of the bowling green is very popular, but not in a good state of repair.’
However, the application was rejected due to fact that Marine Parade had been zoned for tourism use under the ‘Peel Local Plan’ of 1989.
The planning committee voted to reject the application by three votes to two, with chair Rob Callister refusing on the casting vote.
The decision notice letter reads: ‘The proposed use of the site would be contrary to the land use designation identified in the Peel Local Plan 1989 as “tourism”. ‘Also, the application has not adequately demonstrated how the loss of an existing formal public open space provision (the tennis courts) will be compensated for, and so would be contrary to “recreation policy two” of the Strategic Plan.’
Another application discussed at Peel Commissioners’ latest meeting was Dandara’s plans of 92 houses being built off Ballatessan Meadow.
The commissioners agreed to ask the committee to defer the application in order to give them time to speak to developers about their concerns with the plan.
Board members said that concerns included ‘insufficient infrastructure’ to support the development and the lack of public transport routes.
Additional reporting by Emma Draper