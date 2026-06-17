A group of young friends are preparing to take on one of the Isle of Man’s toughest walking challenges as they attempt to complete the entire Raad ny Foillan coastal footpath in aid of Mannin Cancer Help Centre.
The group, known as The Rushen Ramblers, will set off in July on a journey covering approximately 100 miles around the island's coastline.
Their latest challenge follows a successful expedition last summer when they completed half of the famous route. Beginning at The Sound, the group walked the western coastline as far as the Point of Ayre, taking in some of the Isle of Man's most striking scenery along the way.
This year, they are aiming to complete the full circuit, starting once again at The Sound before heading north along the west coast, around the island's northern tip and back down the east coast to their starting point.
While planning the trek, the friends decided they wanted their efforts to support a local cause and chose Mannin Cancer Help Centre as their nominated charity.
The group recently visited the centre to learn more about the support it provides to people affected by cancer across the Isle of Man.
Mannin Cancer Help Centre offers practical, emotional and social support to patients and their families, helping people navigate appointments and treatment pathways while providing a welcoming environment where they can seek advice, share experiences or simply enjoy a conversation over a coffee.
A spokesperson for The Rushen Ramblers said: ‘Last time we adventured along the west coast we thoroughly enjoyed it and made amazing memories along the way.
‘When thinking of completing a similar hike to last time we decided to do the full route despite most of us having little hiking experience. When coming together to plan the basics for the hike we thought of the great idea to do it for charity.
‘After seeing first-hand the incredible work carried out by Mannin Cancer Help Centre, we knew it was the perfect charity to support.
‘We wanted to challenge ourselves while raising money for a cause that makes a real difference to people across the island.’
The group is hoping the community will support its fundraising efforts and help raise as much money as possible for the charity, while supporters are also being encouraged to leave challenges, suggestions or messages of encouragement when making a donation.
All funds raised will go towards helping Mannin Cancer Help Centre continue providing its free services to cancer patients and their loved ones.
So far, £878 has been raised from the group’s target of £3,000.
Anyone wishing to support The Rushen Ramblers can donate through the group's JustGiving page (https://www.justgiving.com/team/rushenramblers2026) and follow their progress on social media.
The group is active on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook under the name The Rushen Ramblers, where they will be sharing updates from training walks and the challenge itself.