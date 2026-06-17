This was the scene outside premises in Onchan after it was raided in a joint Isle of Man and UK immigration enforcement operation.
Immigration compliance officers were assisted by the police in the early morning raid at the address on King Edward Road.
Other premises including one on Bucks Road, Douglas, have been visited by officers as part of the targeted operation which saw checks being carried out on the visa status of workers in cafes and restaurants.
A spokesman for the Department of Home Affairs said the operation was ‘active and ongoing’.
He said: ‘The Isle of Man Constabulary is supporting a wider operation forming part of nationwide enforcement activity involving UK partners. The action is being led by Immigration Compliance and is co-ordinated locally through established multi agency arrangements.
‘This remains an active and ongoing operation, and we are not in a position to provide further detail at this stage. We will issue an update when we are able to do so.’