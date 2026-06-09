Long-standing Manx band Klevershirts are set to release a new single later next week in memory of a close friend.
The band's latest track, ‘Crazy Dancer’, will be released on Friday, June 19 and has been written as a tribute to a friend Juan Guy, known to many as ‘Jukes’, who took his own life in 2020.
Klevershirts, who originally formed in 1986, say the song reflects the shock, grief and confusion felt by those left behind following his death.
According to the band, Jukes was well known for his outgoing personality and love of football including playing for Rushen United. A loyal Manchester City season ticket holder, he rarely missed a home game and was regarded by friends and family as the life and soul of any gathering.
Lead singer Paul Sellors said the circumstances surrounding his death made the loss particularly difficult to comprehend.
‘There wasn't a single sign,’ he said. ‘Not one conversation, not one cry for help, not one indication that anything was wrong.
‘The shock wasn't just the loss itself, but the fact that someone so full of life could be carrying something so heavy without anybody knowing.’
The song's lyrics explore the emotions experienced by those affected by unexpected loss, including heartbreak, anger, confusion and unanswered questions.
Sellors said the track does not attempt to provide easy explanations, but instead reflects the reality faced by many people who lose a loved one to suicide.
‘The song comes from a place of grief and frustration,’ he added. ‘When someone leaves suddenly like that, those closest to them are left trying to make sense of something that may never make sense.’
Any profits generated from Crazy Dancer will be donated to Manx mental health charity Ed Space.
‘If one person hears this song and decides to talk to somebody about what they're going through, then it will have achieved something meaningful,’ Sellors said.
Crazy Dancer will be available on all major streaming platforms from June 19.