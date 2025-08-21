Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are taking part in next month’s Isle of Man Countering Financial Crime Conference.
The FBI financial crime specialists will share a case study based on an investigation that led to a Florida insurance mogul pleading guilty to his part in a $2billion international fraud and money laundering scheme.
The presentation is part of a varied agenda at the conference, which will be opened by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan at the Villa Marina on Wednesday, September 3.
Other leading practitioners, experts and policymakers will offer their professional insight into a range of emerging threats and opportunities.
It is being organised by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority in conjunction with agencies including Government’s Anti-Money Laundering/Countering Financing of Terrorism Policy Office, IoM Financial Crime Partnership, Gambling Supervision Commission, Financial Intelligence Unit, Constabulary, Customs and Immigration, HM Attorney General’s Chambers and the Department for Enterprise.
Topics for discussion include the work taking place to disrupt organised crime gangs, the criminal abuse of virtual assets, and anti-money laundering enforcement in the UK art market.
The island’s MONEYVAL evaluation in 2026 will also be a key area of focus on the day, with the opportunity for members of the audience to submit questions to a panel of experts.
Tickets for the flagship event can be reserved online via Eventbrite, with the £60 cost covering a full day of presentations and question-and-answer sessions, as well as breakfast, lunch and tea/coffee.
A Government spokesperson added: ‘The conference is part of a comprehensive programme of industry outreach aimed at supporting the integrity of the Island’s financial services sector through capacity building and the exchange of knowledge.’
As was the case in 2024, the event is being predominantly funded from the seized asset fund and will support efforts to maintain the integrity of the island’s financial services sector through capacity building and the exchange of knowledge.
David Baker, senior manager in the FSA’s AML/CFT supervision division, added: ‘We have put together a programme of speakers and topics that we believe will be of real interest and value to members of the island’s business community.
‘The conference provides a fantastic opportunity to hear from those on the frontline of international efforts to combat financial crime. By strengthening collaboration and highlighting best practice we hope to enhance the island’s defences against those who seek to exploit our financial systems.’
Reflecting on last year’s conference, Mr Baker said: ‘The 2024 conference was a resounding success and we have a great opportunity to build on this with our 2025 event.
‘The multi-agency approach, including input from industry, demonstrates the collaborative efforts taking place to combat financial crime and maintain the island’s status as an excellent place to do business.’
All the speeches and presentations from the 2024 Countering Financial Crime Conference are available to view at https://tinyurl.com/52d6n6sp