Students from University College Isle of Man (UCM) have had their work displayed at the Villa Marina Arcade in Douglas.
The initiative involving VillaGaiety and UCM sees vibrant artwork from art and design students displayed in currently vacant units within the arcade, transforming unused spaces into windows of ‘creativity and inspiration’.
The students’ work will be on display in the Villa Arcade windows from now until September 10, giving daily passers-by and art enthusiasts opportunity to view the work created by some of the UCM’s students.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, commented: ‘In June I visited UCM’s art, design and music exhibition which features the students’ work from their final major project, and I was really impressed with the quality, creativity and thought-provoking pieces on display.
‘I’m delighted that the team at VillaGaiety have gone on to work in collaboration with UCM to bring pieces into the Arcade, to celebrate the island’s future creatives in the venues and enable more members of the public to experience the artworks.’
UCM’s principal, Jesamine Kelly, added: ‘Thank you to the team at VillaGaiety for this opportunity to showcase some of the work from our students.
‘For these young artists it will be a thrilling chance to see their work displayed and for people to enjoy their creativity.’
The exhibition includes work displayed by the following artists: Lula Thomas (’An Anthropomorphic Bias on abstract art’); Kayla van Wyngaard (’Held together’); Charlotte Micklefield (’Innate Fear’); Isla Halsall (’Manx Flora and Fauna’); Kellyn Smith (’Sunshine’); Isabel Parker (’Showgirl’); Amy Cookson (’Echoes of the same mould’); Kurtis Kelly; and Katlyn Capper.
The exhibition will remain in place throughout the summer, and is free for all to view during regular Arcade opening hours.