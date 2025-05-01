A fire festival celebrating Celtic and Viking culture is set to return this weekend with a stacked line-up of events.
The Oie Voaldyn Fire and Folk Festival, named for the traditional Manx folk customs surrounding old May eve, will showcase a mix of contemporary and traditional music, dance, and theatre.
Visitors can expect a range of performances, workshops, and interactive activities, all looking to celebrate the transition from winter to summer.
This year’s event takes place on Peel Beach on Sunday, May 4, after last year’s festival was cancelled due to the lack of a sponsor.
However, organisers agreed a fresh sponsorship deal with Element Isle, a Manx jewellery company based at Tynwald Mills, for the event to go ahead again this year.
Live music on the Culture Vannin stage will kick off at 2pm, as well as storytelling on the beach and the opening of the ‘Cod and Castle’ craft tent.
From 4pm to 5pm, you can then cheer on the kids as they parade from Fenella Beach to Weatherglass Corner in their finest summer and winter costumes for the ‘Oie Voaldyn Beg’.
At 6pm, attendees will then have the chance to meet the popular characters Fynoderee, Teeval, Tarroo Ushtey and Glashtyn, as well as the Moddey Dhoo.
The traditional Oie Voaldyn Fire Festival will then begin at 9pm, with a fire being lit on Peel Hill to signal the start of the proceedings, as well as a firework display at 10pm to round out the day.
Event organiser John Shakespeare said: ‘We want people to experience the magic of Oie Voaldyn and become part of something really special.
‘The festival is a family-friendly event, with activities for all ages.
‘Whether you’re interested in learning about the Manx language, enjoying live music, or simply want to discover more about the island’s cultural identity, the festival promises something for everyone.’