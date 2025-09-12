Anna Shaw, owner of Fitkids IOM and winner of the Gef 30 Under 30 2025 Community Impact award, supported by Top Care Nursing Agency, took a business that had been asleep for over a decade and turned it into a buzzing hub for kids and families across the Isle of Man.
'I wanted to create something fun, fitness-focused, and full of energy, with children at the heart of everything we do,' she says. Anna’s love of sports and working with children has been the driving force behind Fitkids’ growth. 'We’ve built a business with the passion of working and caring for children.'
From small beginnings, including holiday clubs with just five or six children, Anna has grown Fitkids into a trusted name on the island. 'Rebuilding Fitkids after it had been inactive was challenging,' she admits. 'The brand had lost its presence and trust in the community, so rebuilding that from scratch took a lot of time and effort.'
Anna’s commitment to her community was a key reason she won in the Community Impact category at the Gef 30 Under 30 Awards, a campaign organised by Isle of Man Today’s online sister title Gef.im which celebrates the island’s brightest young talent, recognising future leaders, innovators, and changemakers under the age of 30.
'We’ve made efforts to create an inclusive and supportive environment, ensuring every child, regardless of background or ability, has access to our services,' she says. She highlights initiatives like teaming up with public health to provide holiday schemes for children on free school meals. 'This gave children a chance to attend a holiday club which provided them with a fitness session and a meal every day during the school holidays.'
During lockdown, Anna also ran daily online fitness sessions for children at Cronk Y Berry School. 'It kept the children active and gave them a good start to their day,' she recalls.
Anna draws inspiration from both global and local figures. 'Joe Wicks has been hugely influential,' she says. 'His approach to making fitness fun and accessible, especially for kids, has really shaped how I work.' Locally, she admires those who quietly run youth programs and charities. 'They show the importance of staying authentic and keeping the community at the heart of what you do,' Anna notes.
When it comes to the future, Anna is focused on growth and balance. 'I want to continue expanding Fitkids, offering sessions that support families, and building more community connections across the island,' she says.
'Running Fitkids alongside a full-time job and captaining my local football team can be tricky, but taking care of yourself lets you put more positive energy into what you love.
'I hope to see more programs that encourage families to exercise together and make fitness more accessible,' she says.
Being named a Gef 30 Under 30 winner this year has been a meaningful milestone for Anna. 'It’s an incredible honour and validates the hard work, passion, and dedication I’ve put into building Fitkids,' she says. 'The award motivates me to continue improving the business and making a positive impact on the lives of children and families.'