Hospice Isle of Man has announced the appointment of Fiona Hatton as its new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from September 29 2025.
Educated on the Isle of Man, Fiona has since gained senior leadership and CEO-level experience across the charity sector in healthcare and beyond.
She has worked with organisations around the world, raising funds and supporting those who face some of life’s greatest challenges.
Fiona has recently returned to the island with her family, and sees the challenge of leading Hospice Isle of Man as ‘her next opportunity to make a difference at home’.
Speaking about her appointment, Fiona commented: ‘It is a huge honour to be joining Hospice Isle of Man.
‘The hospice is a place of care, compassion, and comfort for so many people across our island community.
‘I am looking forward to working with the team, our volunteers, and supporters to meet the ongoing challenges being faced by the charity and ensure that the incredible work our Hospice is known for, providing the very best care for those who need it most, is secured into the future.’
‘We are excited to welcome Fiona as our new CEO,’ added the chair of the board of governors, Chris Hall.
‘She brings with her a wealth of knowledge, proven leadership, and a passion for supporting people and families during difficult times.
‘Her people-focused approach, ability to build strong relationships, and track record in fundraising will serve Hospice well as we look to the future.
‘On behalf of the board I would like welcome Fiona to Hospice, and would also like to thank John Knight for his dedicated service and leadership over the past two years.’
Back in June, John Knight announced he would be leaving the charity after more than two years in the post, during which time he led the organisation through a period of change and development.
A spokesperson for Hospice Isle of Man said Mr Knight and his family had made the decision to return to the UK.