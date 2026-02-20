Improvement works are set to begin at Douglas Sea Terminal next month as part of efforts to enhance facilities for both visitors and residents throughout the year.
The programme, which will focus on refreshing and upgrading internal areas of the terminal to create a more accessible and functional environment. will commence on Monday, March 23, and is scheduled for completion by Thursday, April 30.
Planned works include flooring updates, internal painting, improved signage and the replacement of internal doors, while the Sea Terminal will remain open as usual across the 38 days.
The project is being delivered collaboratively by Visit Isle of Man and the Department of Infrastructure.
A spokesperson from Visit Isle of Man commented: ‘The Sea Terminal is a vital gateway to the island, welcoming thousands of visitors each year as well as serving residents travelling for work and leisure.
‘Investing in the quality of this space supports a positive first and last impression of the island, while ensuring the terminal continues to meet the needs of those who rely on it regularly.’
As part of the renovations, bicycle racks at the Sea Terminal will be removed by Friday, March 20, and members of the public have been asked to collect their bicycles before that date.
Any bicycles remaining after March 20 will be removed and securely stored on site by the Department of Infrastructure.
The spokesperson added: ‘These improvements form part of a longer-term objective to strengthen the Isle of Man’s visitor economy by investing in infrastructure that enhances the overall travel experience, supports sustainable growth and benefits local communities.
‘Every effort will be made to minimise disruption during the works, and the public will be kept informed as the project progresses.’