Port Erin railway station is currently missing its belfry after it was removed for safety reasons, rail officials have confirmed.
The decorative roof feature, installed during station renovations about a decade ago, was taken down after workers discovered water leaking through the roof. On inspection, the fibreglass base of the ornamental belfry was found to be rotten and structurally unsound.
The fixture has been removed for repair, with the Department of Infrastructure saying public safety was the priority.
Trevor Wilson, property manager at the department, who was overseeing the operation on Friday morning, said: ‘There was a report of water ingress and when we went up to check we found out that due to decay in some of the base it was structurally unsound. So, the best course of action was to remove it for the safety of members of the public.’
He added that the belfry had been put in place 10 years ago when the renovations took place. ‘The original belfry went years ago and it had been capped off with lead,’ he said. Mr Wilson said the removal was a tricky operation, but his team were ‘used to such things’.
Port Erin station is the western terminus of the Isle of Man Railway’s steam line, which runs from Douglas to the village. The line first opened on 1 August 1874 and is one of the oldest narrow-gauge passenger railways still in operation anywhere in the world.
The current station building, constructed in 1909 from distinctive red Ruabon brick, replaced earlier structures and has become a focal point in the village.
Today the station also houses the Port Erin Railway Museum, which offers exhibits and memorabilia tracing more than 150 years of Manx rail history.
The removal of the belfry is not expected to affect regular railway operations, and further details on its restoration will be released in due course.