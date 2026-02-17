Superdrug has been given the go-ahead to expand into the former Regatta store next door.
The retailer submitted plans last month to remove the partition wall separating its current premises from the former Regatta store in Strand Street, Douglas.
Planners have now approved the application, along with a second proposal for new signage.
Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture principal planner Chris Balmer said: ‘The application is recommended for approval as it is considered the proposed signage would not harm the character of the area, the highway network, or public or private amenities and would comply with General Policy 2 of the Isle of Man Strategic Plan.
‘The loss of the decorative, delicate shopfront at 29/31 Strand Street is regrettable but does not cause sufficient harm to warrant refusal in this instance. There are several other examples of traditional shopfronts being replaced by simple, modern solutions elsewhere on Strand Street.’
In the application, Superdrug does not explain the reason for the expansion or what additional goods and services may be offered to customers.
In the design and access statement, it states: ‘The proposed internal works involve the removal of the dividing wall between the two existing units to create a single, open-plan space, which will then be fully fitted out with appropriate decoration, fixtures and fittings.’
The application also includes new signage to replace the Regatta frontage, which the applicant says ‘has been carefully designed to integrate seamlessly with the new shopfront’.
Isle of Man Today understands work on the expansion will be completed by the middle of this year.
