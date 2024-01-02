Part of the Mountain Road will remain closed until the weekend while work continues following a recent landslide.
The route has been shut between Barrule Park and its junction with the Tholt-y-Will road since heavy rain resulted in a landslide at the Waterworks, near Ramsey, last Wednesday.
The route was supposed to open today (Tuesday), but the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed it needs to extend the road closure until 6pm on Sunday 7 as work is not complete.
It's in the same area as the rockfall which happened just before TT 2023, as well as the same location as the landslide which occured in 1987, therefore is seemingly a problem area for the Department.
A statement from the DoI said: 'Over the Christmas period debris fell onto the carriageway from the roadside cliff face located between Ramsey Hairpin and Ramsey Waterworks.
'This is in the same general area as the rockfall which happened just before TT 2023.
'There have been emergency works done over the holiday period to make this area safe.
'Following assessment by senior engineers, work was extended to include construction of a new roadside wall to prevent further debris falling onto the carriageway 'The temporary closure order on the northern half of the A18 Mountain Road between Barrule Park and the Bungalow which ran until today has had to be extended up to 6pm on Sunday (January 7) to allow completion of the new wall.
'Should works be completed ahead of Sunday, the road will reopen earlier.
'A further announcement will be made when an opening time is confirmed.
'Motorists travelling between the north and Douglas can continue to use the southern end of the road between Creg Ny Baa and the Bungalow, via the Tholt Y Will Road.
'Both the Creg Ny Baa and Victory Cafe Isle of Man continue to be accessible from the Douglas and Sulby routes.'