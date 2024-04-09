A section of the island’s coastal path (Raad ny Foillan) is to be closed for an initial four weeks due to a land slip.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) said its bewteen Port Lewaigue and Port E Vullen in Maughold.
It’s been closed with immediate effect today (Tuesday).
The DoI said that due to the recent heavy rain there has been a land slip which has washed away the path at a location with a 40 foot drop.
This has made passage treacherous and it is planned to extend the nearby bridge/boardwalk to deal with this issue.
DoI staff won’t be undertaking this work until conditions are drier and the surrounding area is more stable.
Therefore it’s to be closed for an initial four weeks with it unknow whether this will have to be extended to complete this work.