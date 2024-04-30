A man has been put on probation after security staff at the Sea Terminal found a credit card knife on him.
Edward Michael Lewin admitted possessing a bladed article in a public place.
The 45-year-old was already subject to a probation order, imposed in May 2023 for assaulting a police officer, and which has one month left to run.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood revoked that order and issued a new 12-month probation order.
The court heard that Lewin was stopped by security staff at the Sea Terminal on January 19.
He was in possession of a bladed article which was said to resemble a credit card.
Lewin, who lives at Ballacricket Lane in Ronague, initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, but then later changed his plea to guilty.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that the blade had a locking mechanism, which meant it was classed as a prohibited article.
Mr Kermode said that his client used the item for his day-to-day work on a farm and that he had not objected to the security staff taking it from him.
Lewin said that he had forgotten he had it with him and that he was travelling off the island to get a dog.
Mr Kermode asked for credit to be given for his client’s change of plea, which he said had come after discussions with the prosecution that had also led to a resisting arrest charge being withdrawn.
A probation report said that Lewin had been working well with probation during his previous order and had attended all appointments.
It said that he led a solitary life by choice and owned 15 dogs.
The report recommended that the previous order be revoked and replaced with a new one.
Lewin agreed to pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.