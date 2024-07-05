Isle of Man law firm has announced the promotion of one of its advocates to the role of Senior Associate within its top-tier Litigation and regulatory teams.
Having spent a number of years gaining legal experience in England and Wales, Emily relocated to the Isle of Man and subsequently qualified as a Manx Advocate in 2019.
She joined Cains’ litigation team as an Associate in July 2021.
Now an integral member of Cains’ litigation practice, Emily has developed considerable experience in a range of complex trust and commercial litigation matters.
Emily’s practice continues to evolve, and working also within Cains’ regulatory team she has built up experience in advising clients on compliance, corporate governance, and regulatory and risk issues, both in an advisory capacity and in the context of enforcement investigations.
She also provides day to day advice for clients managing international co-operation requests and anti-money laundering issues.
Speaking about her promotion, Emily said: ‘I am delighted to have been promoted to the role of Senior Associate.
‘I am looking forward to continuing to work with the highly respected Cains litigation and regulatory teams to deliver a first-class service to our clients.
‘I also look forward to contributing to the ongoing, long-term success of Cains’.
Cains is an independent offshore law firm which has its headquarters in the Isle of Man.
Established in 1899, the company provides legal expertise to both international and domestic clients in a variety of areas,
Speaking about Emily’s promotion Robert Colquitt, Director and head of Litigation, said: ‘Emily’s well-deserved promotion reflects the strong focus we place on developing and rewarding our talented lawyers and I am really pleased for Emily in reaching this milestone.
‘We wish her every success in her new role.’