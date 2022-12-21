A service for parents who have lost a child through stillbirth or miscarriage is to be held at St Thomas’ Church in Douglas Thursday December 29, at 2pm.
Each year, midwives at Noble’s Hospital organise the Still Treasured, Always Remembered (STAR) service to support bereaved families.
The service will be nondenominational, and will give families the space to remember their little ones through music, poems, readings and reflection.
Manx Care’s lead midwife for bereavement, Dianne Rubery, said: ‘It’s important that we continue to show support and solidarity to parents and family members of babies who are born sleeping.’
She added: ‘In recent times particularly, when people may be feeling more isolated, it’s vital that anyone who’s experienced the loss of a baby is able to talk about the struggles they may be experiencing.’