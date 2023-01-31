A serving soldier is being held in prison after pleading guilty to being absent without leave, Manx Radio has reported.
Jordan Ashley Brayford, aged 29, of Bentilee in Stoke on Trent, appeared at Douglas Courthouse today, January 31.
Brayford, who serves with the 25 Training Regiment Royal Logistics Corps, was arrested by police at the Ramsey Park Hotel, in Ramsey, yesterday.
The court heard he has been missing from the Armed Forces since January 2.
Officials from the Royal Military Police will travel to the Island this week to take Brayford into their custody and back to the Normandy Barracks in East Yorkshire.