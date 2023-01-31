Douglas Council received 79 reports of fly tipping during 2022.
A Freedom of Information request revealed the council had 10 reports during the months of July and April 2022.
Despite the council introducing a two weekly bin collection service in September last year, only six reports were sent to the council and nine in October.
There was also no spike from TT race and practice weeks in May and June with a combined total of 12 reports.
By comparison, the local authority was contacted 21 times during 2021 about fly tipping.