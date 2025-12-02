Sharp drop in e-gaming jobs

The sharpest drop has been over the past year. There were 1,311 employed in the sector in 2023 and 1,171 in 2024.
But the figures shown on the chart at the conference do not appear to tally with the latest government quarterly economic and statistical update.
This shows that e-gaming jobs have fallen from a peak of 1,039 in December 2022 to 835 in December last year and 817 in March before falling sharply to 697 in June.
In September, the figure stood at 693.
These figures do not take into account the recent jobs losses at Games Global which were said at the Digital Isle conference to total 60.
It’s been a challenging 18 months for the island’s e-gaming industry with revelations that the sector has been targeted by transnational organised crime.
A total of 38 online gaming licences in the Isle of Man have been surrendered or cancelled over the past 12 months.
The number of online gambling licence holders has been reduced to 62, down from a peak of just under 100.
At last week’s conference, the head of Digital Isle of Man Lyle Wraxall described as an e-gaming risk assessment that closed the door to new business from parts of Asia as a ‘huge mis-step’.
A National Statement on eGaming and Financial Crime, published in June, said there is now ‘limited appetite’ to grant a licence for business in the e-gaming sector where there is ownership and/or control from East and Southeast Asia.
Mr Wraxall described this as a ‘pretty big cock-up’.
David Artus, senior account manager for Domicilium, said the statement had ‘demonised’ South East Asia.
Speaking at the conference, Johan Bondegreen, managing director of Mayfly Entertainment Ltd, said: ‘We can live with change but fundamentally we need clarity on the operating conditions, not just today but also what they will look like in five year’s time.
‘Clarity is key. It’s just scary to commit to investing in the island when we don’t know what the conditions are.’
He said when you operate a risk-based approach, the ‘picture becomes very scary’ when you ‘slowly start to get the feeling at least of goalposts moving’.
And he added: ‘Whenever we need to hire, to make strategic decisions, we’ve always been committed 100% to the island but for the first time in the 10 years we’ve been here we are now forced into looking at alternatives just because of that uncertainty.
‘A lot of it stems from the risk appetite statement that was quite heavily worded. It did itself a disservice by focusing on ethnicity and geography rather than do’s and don’ts and typologies.
‘There’s been a bit of a void after that, and we’ve been waiting for explicit support from government.’
In a statement, the Department for Enterprise said: ‘Recent figures from the Digital Isle conference indicate a decline in on-island i-gaming roles over recent years, driven by global industry changes, evolving business models, and regulatory shifts.
‘Although the sector is facing challenges, the i-gaming sector remains an important part of the Isle of Man’s economy, supported by strong professional services, resilient infrastructure, and clear regulatory environment.
‘Digital Isle of Man is committed to working with industry and stakeholders to ensure stability and sustainable growth.
‘The island continues to provide a secure, responsible, and forward-looking environment for the digital economy, recognising the lasting value of i-gaming to its future.’