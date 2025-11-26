The Isle of Man’s only Marks & Spencer officially opened its newly redeveloped foodhall on Thursday morning.
The transformed space at its Douglas store now features a fresh market-style layout, an expanded bakery, a hot-chicken counter, and an upgraded M&S Wine Shop.
The redevelopment brings the full range of M&S Food under one roof, supported by a spacious new layout designed to improve convenience and showcase the brand’s signature quality.
The project has also delivered a boost to the island economy, creating more than 95 new jobs, including 31 permanent and 64 seasonal roles.
Improvements continue elsewhere in the store, with the children’s department moving to the first floor and further investment underway across fashion, home and beauty section. These are expected to be completed by the spring.