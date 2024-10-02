A heartfelt fundraiser held at The Central pub in Ramsey on Saturday, September 7, raised an impressive £2,730 for ovarian cancer research.
The event was spearheaded by local resident Nicola Foulis, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February 2024.
Now cancer-free after undergoing a hysterectomy in April and completing chemotherapy during the summer, Nicola wanted to give back to those who helped her along her journey.
‘My family and I decided to organise this fundraiser for ovarian cancer through the Anti-Cancer Association Isle of Man as a way to show our gratitude’, Nicola said.
‘Every single person who cared for me and saved my life was amazing, and I wanted to give something back.’
The charity day at The Central saw a number of locals volunteering to be waxed, while Nicola's son, Kai, had his head shaved in a show of solidarity.
The afternoon was filled with music and karaoke, with a lively atmosphere as the community rallied in support of Nicola and to raise awareness for the important cause.
As the day turned to evening, an auction and a raffle for a wheelbarrow of booze continued to raise funds.
In an additional display of generosity, Ramsey resident George raised £130 by having his head shaved, further boosting the total donations.
‘I cannot express how proud I am of the people of Ramsey who together through there donations of prizes and money helped us to raise the outstanding amount of £2730’, Nicola said.
On Tuesday, September 24 the funds were officially presented to Sandy Denning, a representative from the Anti-Cancer Association Isle of Man.
The event was a true testament to the spirit of the Ramsey community, who rallied to support a vital cause and celebrate Nicola’s recovery.