Running from 6.45pm to 8pm, the concept is simple. Attendees can bring their own book, grab a drink and settle in for an hour of quiet reading, without assigned texts, group discussions or formal structure.
The initiative is part of World Book Night’s #ReadingHour and also links to the National Year of Reading, which promotes the benefits and accessibility of reading.
City Librarian Jan Macartney said the appeal of the idea lies in its simplicity.
She said: ‘Silent Book Club is a wonderful global community, with nearly 2,000 chapters across more than 60 countries, and we’re delighted that Douglas is now part of that story.
‘Whether you’re a page-turning purist, a devoted e-reader, an audiobook aficionado or simply curious about carving out time to read, we welcome anyone interested to come along.’
‘It’s the perfect space for just you, your book and a room full of kindred spirits enjoying the same quiet escape,’ she said.
Douglas City Library has also been added to the official Silent Book Club network, which now spans thousands of groups worldwide.