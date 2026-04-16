A new ‘Silent Book Club’ is set to launch at Douglas City Library later this month, offering readers a chance to enjoy uninterrupted reading time in a shared space.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 23 to coincide with World Book Night, with organisers inviting people to ‘press pause on the noise’ and spend time immersed in a book.

Running from 6.45pm to 8pm, the concept is simple. Attendees can bring their own book, grab a drink and settle in for an hour of quiet reading, without assigned texts, group discussions or formal structure.

The initiative is part of World Book Night’s #ReadingHour and also links to the National Year of Reading, which promotes the benefits and accessibility of reading.

City Librarian Jan Macartney said the appeal of the idea lies in its simplicity.

She said: ‘Silent Book Club is a wonderful global community, with nearly 2,000 chapters across more than 60 countries, and we’re delighted that Douglas is now part of that story.

‘Whether you’re a page-turning purist, a devoted e-reader, an audiobook aficionado or simply curious about carving out time to read, we welcome anyone interested to come along.’

She added that the event offers a rare opportunity for readers to enjoy quiet time in the company of others.

‘It’s the perfect space for just you, your book and a room full of kindred spirits enjoying the same quiet escape,’ she said.

Following its launch, the library plans to host the event on a monthly basis, with sessions taking place on the last Wednesday of each month.

Douglas City Library has also been added to the official Silent Book Club network, which now spans thousands of groups worldwide.