One of the UK’s best-known children’s cookery authors Annabel Karmel MBE is to officially open the new food technology room at King William’s College later this month.
Taking place on Saturday, April 25, the event kicks off at 2pm with the official opening ceremony.
The day will celebrate the completion of the modern new facility which the Castletown school says has been designed to inspire students to develop practical cooking skills and gain a deeper understanding of nutrition.
With a career spanning several decades, Annabel has become a trusted voice for families seeking to create healthy, balanced meals for children.
As a bestselling author, she has published numerous cookbooks focused on babies, toddlers and family-friendly recipes, helping to transform the way many approach mealtimes.
Her visit highlights the importance of food education in schools, particularly in encouraging healthy habits from an early age.
The new room has been designed to support this goal, providing students with a hands-on environment where they can learn essential life skills, experiment with ingredients and gain confidence in the kitchen.
The opening event is expected to attract families, supporters and local guests, all keen to celebrate the school’s continued investment in innovative learning.
This special occasion not only marks the launch of a new facility, but also reinforces the school’s commitment to promoting wellbeing, creativity and lifelong healthy eating habits among its pupils.
There are 38 tickets available for the event which are free of charge, although there is the option to leave a donation.
Welcome drinks and canapes will be made available for those in attendance.