A team of Castle Rushen students were named HSBC Student Company of the Year at charity Junior Achievement Isle of Man’s recent programme final.
Re-Vitalize, consisting of Matthew Ellis, Danny Hall, Riley Ennet, Aidan O’Kelly and Robbie Valerga, impressed the judges with their winning business idea to develop an all-natural soil enhancer made from coffee grounds and spent hops.
Three members of the team work part-time as baristas and identified the issue of waste coffee grounds first hand.
Millions of tonnes of coffee grounds are wasted globally each year. When organic waste such as coffee grounds decomposes in landfill without oxygen, it produces methane - a greenhouse gas around 25-28 times more potent than CO₂.
The team joined more than 150 students from all island high schools at a one-day event held at the Comis Hotel recently. The competition determined which student business would go on to represent the Isle of Man at the European finals.
Runner-up in the competition went to Luna from St Ninian’s High School who developed ‘Plate Mate’ a branded plate with a QR code that takes children to a fun food website encouraging them to try different foods.
Third place was awarded to Valoris from Ballakermeen High School who are developing ‘PureSip’ a flavourless dual-purpose drinking straw that contains built in testing strip indicating the possible presence of drugs.
This summer, winning student companies from 41 countries will come together for GEN-E, Europe’s largest entrepreneurship festival, held in Riga from July 6-10. Revitalize will represent the Isle of Man with the ambition of bringing home a European title.
Sue Cook, chief executive of JA, said: ‘We are proud to partner with HSBC in delivering the company programme.
‘Its support plays a vital role in preparing young people for the future workforce and strengthening the Isle of Man’s long-term economic success.’
Matthew Woods, HSBC’s country head of wealth and personal banking said: ‘HSBC is proud to sponsor the Junior Achievement Company Programme.
‘Helping young people build confidence, skills and an entrepreneurial mindset is hugely rewarding, and it’s been a real privilege to see this year’s cohort grow and thrive as they turn their ideas into action.’
Junior Achievement is a Manx registered charity that supports more than 5,000 young people in the island.
One of the Douglas-based charity’s main aims is to make the connection between school and the world of work, enabling teenagers to develop the skills and knowledge they will need to get a job or start their own business.
A JA spokesperson added: ‘Through hands-on programmes that encompass employability skills, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, we want to help young people to reach their potential beyond education.’
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