A shoplifting couple who stole alcohol and hair accessories have been sentenced by magistrates.
Liam Patrick Flanagan, aged 57, admitted four counts of theft, as well as being drunk and disorderly.
He was sentenced to 120 hours’ community service and given a one year licensing ban.
Stephanie Marie Newton, aged 40, admitted two counts of theft and was fined £125 for each.
She also had a previous community service order revoked and replaced with a fine of £500.
We previously reported that Flanagan and Newton went to Shoprite in Port Erin on October 23.
Newton concealed a bottle of Jack Daniels and the pair left without paying for it.
On November 15, the duo went to Claire’s Accessories in Strand Street, Douglas, and stole hair accessories, fake nails, and glue.
They were challenged by staff and returned some of the items, but not all of them.
CCTV footage captured the crime.
On January 4, Flanagan stole butter from the Co-op in Port Erin and then later that same day, he took a bottle of Jack Daniels and wine from Shoprite in Port Erin.
When police officers arrived to arrest him, Flanagan became abusive and was described as drunk.
The court heard that Flanagan has 33 previous convictions involving 68 offences, while Newton has eight previous convictions, involving 10 offences.
Newton was given a 100 hour community service order in 2021 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, after she punched a woman at the Haven pub in Port Erin, but has only completed two hours, due to ill health.
Flanagan, who lives at Hazel Close in Douglas, was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who asked magistrates to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested community service as the most appropriate sentence.
Ms Myerscough said that Flanagan did not have an addiction to alcohol, but was having issues with it.
The advocate said that he had successfully completed his last community service order.
Newton, who lives at Edremony Estate in Port Erin, was represented by advocate Stephen Wood.
A probation report recommended a financial penalty for her, something which Mr Wood also endorsed. The report said that Newton and Flanagan had been in a relationship for 11 months and that Newton was already working with the Drug and Alcohol Team.
Magistrates also ordered Flanagan to pay £125 prosecution costs, plus £43.20 compensation.
He will pay at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.
Newton was ordered to pay £150 prosecution costs plus £11 compensation, which she will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.