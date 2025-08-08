Customers at the Victoria Road store, also known as Little Switzerland, were asked to leave the building and the surrounding area following health and safety concerns.
However, the store is now re-open following the incident and a temporary closure.
After the evacuation of the store, a Tesco spokesperson said: ‘Our Little Switzerland store is temporarily closed due to a maintenance issue. We are sorry for the inconvenience, and we are working to reopen the store as soon as possible.’
Several shoppers told Isle of Man Today they were informed by staff that the evacuation was linked to a structural issue within the building.
One customer said they had been allowed to pay for their shopping but were told to proceed to the checkout immediately and leave afterwards.
They also reported that one aisle had been cordoned off inside the store.
Staff were also seen preventing other customers from entering the car park.
A photograph taken by a customer as they left the site showed the car park largely empty.