Lawrie Hooper will ask in next week’s House of Keys sitting to introduce a Bill that would see the Bishop no longer have a vote in Tynwald.
The motion would mean that whilst the Bishop can retain membership in Tynwald and Legislative Council, he would cease to have the right to vote.
Incumbent, The Right Reverend Peter Eagles, has this week retired.
In June’s Tynwald sitting, Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher made a motion to remove the Bishop from the Legislative Council, a move which Lawrie Hooper supported.
But Tynwald decided to keep the Lord Bishop in the Legislative Council.
Also being debated during next week’s House of Keys sitting will be Rob Callister’s amendment to Alex Allinson’s Assisted Dying Bill, which had its second reading passed this week.
Mr Callister’s amendment would see the clauses of the Assisted Dying Bill referred to a committee of five members, to consider and report to be made by the end of February.
A number of questions will be asked on Crogga by Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas, as well as Douglas South MHK Claire Christian.
Mr Thomas wants to know whether the acquisition and processing of a 350sq km 3D seismic survey of the area licensed under the Seaward Production Innovate Licence between Department of Infrastructure and Crogga Limited is a commercial decision for the company to take.
The licence that Crogga currently holds requires a 3D seismic survey before exploratory drilling can take place, but the company is requesting a variation to the licence and has been waiting for a decision to be made by the Department of Infrastructure. Mr Thomas has asked numerous questions on the matter in a recent House of Keys sitting, where he was told by Infrastructure Minister, Tim Crookall, that discussions are ongoing between the DoI and Crogga.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse, will ask Mr Crookall, what the total spend is so far and what the total projected spend is on the onshore wind project, which is planned to be located at Earystane and Scard.
The sitting will start at 10am on Tuesday, November 7.