There is another yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping today.
High tide is at 12.29pm today.
The areas likely to be affected are Shore Road - Bay ny Carrickey (Gansey), Castletown Promenade, Douglas Promenade (from the War Memorial North). Laxey and Ramsey.
The weather forecast for Christmas Day:
A few scattered showers today which could be heavy, the showers merging into a longer spell of rain this evening before clearing early tonight.
Winds fresh to strong southwesterly easing a little during the day then turning to a strong and blustery northwesterly this evening, temperatures up to 11C but it will turn noticeably colder this evening.
Sunrise: 8:38am Today Sunset: 4:00pm Today
Outlook
A cold day tomorrow with fresh to strong westerly winds and perhaps a few wintry showers, windy again on Tuesday with rain in the morning turning to showers afternoon.