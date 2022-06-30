Showers this morning, brighter later

The weather forecast from Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:

Showery outbreaks of light rain this morning with some sunny spells developing this afternoon. Winds will be a light to moderate south-westerly, with temperatures reaching up to 17°C.

Tomorrow will be dry and bright with sunny intervals, though cloud will increase during the evening with rain arriving late evening or overnight. Light to moderate westerly winds will back southerly and freshen through the afternoon, and the maximum temperature will reach up to 17°C.

Outlook

Rain at first on Saturday, this clearing through the morning leaving the afternoon mostly dry with some prolonged sunshine. The light to moderate south-westerly wind will veer northwest in the evening, and top temperatures will be 18°C.