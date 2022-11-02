Sign up for to host visitors during TT and MGP
Applications for the Isle of Man Homestay Scheme are open.
The scheme provides the opportunity for households to host paying visitors for the duration of the TT festival.
Local firm MiQuando runs the scheme on behalf of the Department for Enterprise and is looking to register properties for the 2023 TT races and beyond.
Throughout the two weeks, Homestay hosts can earn up to £2,350 tax free income and will have access to the Department’s Public Liability insurance.
Nigel Jones, managing director for MiQuando Limited, said: ‘Fans of the Isle of Man TT are already searching for and booking accommodation for the 2023 races and MiQuando are receiving daily enquiries from visitors looking to secure their accommodation.
‘We strongly urge those considering it for next year to register as soon as possible to allow time for the registration process and to secure bookings early.’
Tim Crookall, political member with responsibility for tourism and motorsport, said: ‘Following the announcement of the new schedule for 2023, a proactive step towards our shared ambition to drive visitor growth, next year is expected to be a very busy and successful year for the island’s iconic motorsport event.
‘The TT is about more than the racing, it’s a special event that, over 100 years on, remains a part of the Island’s DNA and brings visitors from all over the globe to our shores.
‘We are delighted that our residents proudly welcome and embrace the influx of fans to the island each year and the need for good quality, alternative accommodation during this peak period is vital to meet visitor demand and to continue to attract new and repeat visitors to the event.’
There are fees to be paid upon registration of £60 for a new one-year registration or £80 for two years. Go to www.iomhomestay.com to sign up.
