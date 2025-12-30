With this year’s conclusion and the start of 2026 fast approaching, residents across the Isle of Man are preparing themselves for a classic tradition - the New Year’s Dip.
The event has grown into one of the island’s best-loved New Year celebrations, attracting hundreds of participants and spectators who gather to welcome the year with a bracing sea swim at a variety of different locations.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2026 New Year’s Dips across the Isle of Man...
Port Erin and Port St Mary
The southern New Year’s Dips will mark a landmark 25th anniversary in 2026, celebrating a tradition that began with just eight swimmers and has since grown into one of the Isle of Man’s best-loved New Year events.
The anniversary celebrations will take place across four southern beaches over a period of approximately two and a half hours.
The first dip will begin at 10am at Chapel Beach in Port St Mary and will be officially launched by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
Swimmers will then move to Port St Mary Inner Harbour at 10.45am, followed by Gansey Beach at 11.30am, before the final dip at Port Erin at 12.15pm. Fancy dress is encouraged for the concluding swim, with presentations and sponsor acknowledgements taking place at The Bay Hotel at 12.45pm.
For 2026, the event has been rebranded as the Zurich New Year’s Dips 2026, with Zurich announced as the main sponsor.
Castletown
The Castletown New Years Dip will take place at 10am on New Year’s Day. The event will be held at the outer harbour.
A spokesperson from the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society commented: ‘The sea has been howling over these last few weeks. It's raring and ready for people to dive in for the 62nd Castletown New Years Dip.
‘Now we appreciate most will be hungover, but is there a better way to start 2026 than by jump-starting your body in the outer harbour? New years resolutions are all well and good but nothing will prepare you more for the New Year than some southern salt water waves.
‘We look forward to seeing you all there!’
Douglas
Beach Buddies will once again join forces with Breast Cancer Now to host the annual New Year’s Day Dip on Queen’s Promenade in Douglas, with generous sponsorship from Canada Life International.
The dip, which has been the island’s largest for several years, is scheduled to begin at noon and will be supported on the day by Douglas Coastguard and St John Ambulance.
For health and safety reasons, all participants must sign up in advance, either online (https://www.douglasdip.im/) or by completing a paper entry form and bringing it on the day. Participants are asked to meet at the Promenade Pavilion opposite the Queen’s Pub from 11.30am. Those who have signed up online will only need to provide their name at the sign-in area.
A change for this year means wristbands will no longer be required, a move aimed at speeding up the registration process. Marshals wearing pink high-visibility vests will be on hand to assist participants.
The dip is weather-dependent, with confirmation to be announced on local radio and via Breast Cancer Now’s website and social media channels on the morning of January 1.
Peel
The Peel New Years Dip will take place on January 1 2026 at Peel Sailing Club. Sign-on will begin at 11am, followed by a fancy dress competition at 11.45am. The sea dip itself is scheduled for noon.
Participants are encouraged to wear creative outfits, with prizes including an Isle of Man Steam Packet Company voucher.
Funds raised will be shared between Peel RNLI Lifeboat, the MS Society Isle of Man Branch, and ManxSPCA. After the dip, participants will be able to warm up with hot soup and will receive a commemorative medal.
Ramsey
The Ramsey New Year Chilly Dip 2026 will be hosted by Ramsey RNLI in partnership with Bunscoill Rhumsaa and will take place on January 1 2026.
The Lifeboat Station will open at 10am for sign-in and on-the-day registration, with a suggested registration donation of £3 per person.
Participants under the age of 16 must have the consent of a parent or guardian and be accompanied by a responsible adult.
The dip will take place at 11am prompt from the Ramsey Lifeboat Slipway on Queen’s Promenade. All registration and sponsorship monies raised will be divided equally between Ramsey RNLI and Bunscoill Rhumsaa.