Ealish Corlett, account manager at Isle of Man Advertising & PR, has been appointed to the new IPA 44 Club board.
The latter organisation is a national industry group created to inspire the next generation of advertising professionals.
The 44 Club, named after the IPA’s historic headquarters at 44 Belgrave Square in London, has long been known for bringing together some of the industry’s brightest minds through bold and insightful events.
After a pandemic pause, the IPA has relaunched the 44 Club with a refreshed board representing a broad range of disciplines from across the UK agency landscape.
Ealish is one of seven advertising practitioners selected for their passion, creativity and fresh thinking.
She joins peers from leading agencies including Publicis London, Mindshare and OMD.
The board will curate quarterly events tackling some of the most pressing and inspiring topics in the industry today.
Commenting on her appointment, Ealish said: ‘I’m genuinely honoured and excited to join the IPA 44 Club board.
‘Being part of a national group that shapes conversations and supports the future of our industry is a fantastic opportunity. I look forward to bringing fresh perspectives, collaborating with talented professionals, and helping to inspire and connect the next generation of advertising leaders.’
Helen Summerscales, managing director of IoM Advertising, added: ‘We're absolutely delighted for Ealish – her selection proves that exceptional creative talent isn't limited by geography.’
