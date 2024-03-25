Queen Camilla’s visit was just a warm up for Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer as the following day they were treated to a tour of the parish of Marown.

Terry Miles, Chair of Marown Commissioners, Rev Janice Ward, Charles Fargher CP, David Mylchreest, Christian Forbes, Commissioner, Lady Lorimer, His Excellency Sir John Lorimer, Eliza Cox, Commissioner and Rosemary Gibson. ( Media Isle of Man )

Their journey through the island’s only landlocked parish commenced at the historic Old St Runius Church in Crosby.

Rosemary Gibson with Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer looking over a historic grave at the Old St Runius Way in Crosby. ( Media Isle of Man )

Guided by the knowledgeable Rosemary Gibson and joined by parish commissioners, the pair delved into the heritage of the 12th century church and the parish it continues to serve.

Reporter Tom Curphey records Rosemary Gibson as she discusses Old St Runius Church, the parish church of Marown until 1853. Today it only holds services for special occasions. ( Media Isle of Man )

Descending Old Church Road the Lorimers explored all the amenities that Marown Memorial Playing Fields has to offer, including the football and cricket ground and Crosby Playgroup.

Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer looking over Marown Memorial Playing Fields ( Media Isle of Man )

Next up was Marown Bowling Club where Sir John and Lady Lorimer tried their hand at bowls.

Lady Lorimer trying bowls in Marown as Sir John Lorimer and Marown Bowling Club chairman Neil Withers watch on ( Media Isle of Man )

Chairman Neil Withers welcomed them into the clubhouse and explained the clubs expansion over the years.

The tour continued to the play park and new garden area on Old Church Road, before a stop in Crosby Co-op, something Sir John was keen to see, and finishing at Marown Parish Community Care houses.

Chair of Marown Commissioners Terry Miles, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, Lady Lorimer and manager of Crosby Co-Op Stefanie Faragher ( Media Isle of Man )

Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer with the former Chief Minister Howard Quayle at Marown Parish Community Care houses in Crosby ( Media Isle of Man )