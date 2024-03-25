Queen Camilla’s visit was just a warm up for Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer as the following day they were treated to a tour of the parish of Marown.
Their journey through the island’s only landlocked parish commenced at the historic Old St Runius Church in Crosby.
Guided by the knowledgeable Rosemary Gibson and joined by parish commissioners, the pair delved into the heritage of the 12th century church and the parish it continues to serve.
Descending Old Church Road the Lorimers explored all the amenities that Marown Memorial Playing Fields has to offer, including the football and cricket ground and Crosby Playgroup.
Next up was Marown Bowling Club where Sir John and Lady Lorimer tried their hand at bowls.
Chairman Neil Withers welcomed them into the clubhouse and explained the clubs expansion over the years.
The tour continued to the play park and new garden area on Old Church Road, before a stop in Crosby Co-op, something Sir John was keen to see, and finishing at Marown Parish Community Care houses.
Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer were then invited back to Captain of the Parish Charles Fargher’s house for refreshments courtesy of Lara Barnes.