The Manx Missile, Sir Mark Cavendish, looks set to bring the curtain down on his near 20-year professional cycling career in Asia.
Website Cycling News has said the 39-year old has been confirmed to ride the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium in November.
Cavendish, whose record-breaking Tour de France achievements will be celebrated later today (Friday) at the NSC Raceway, tackled two crits in the Netherlands immediately following the conclusion of Le Tour last month but has not ridden competively since.
Organisers of the Singapore event have said Cav will line up in the two-day event with the likes of Jasper Philipsen, Chris Froome and Biniam Girmay, with other riders to be announced nearer the date.
Cycling News has also suggested Cav might ride the Saitama Tour de France criterium in Japan on November 2, which takes place the week before the event in Singapore.