This week’s celebratory parade lap for Manx cycling superstar Sir Mark Cavendish has been pushed back a day because of forecast bad weather.
The event will now take place on Friday (August 16) at the NSC raceway instead of on Thursday lunchtime.
Postponed 24 hours, the Manx Missile’s achievements across a record-breaking professional career will be celebrated with a lap of honour around the track he honed his cycling skills on as a child.
The 39-year old is inviting children to bring their bikes and ride the raceway with him following his lap.
Youngsters who would like to cycle with Sir Mark on a lap of the raceway need to be able to ride two-wheel bikes without balancers or stabilisers, have a helmet and should arrive at the NSC raceway with their bikes by 12.45pm.
It will be Cav’s first visit home since he claimed a record-breaking 35th career Tour de France stage win, and the first opportunity for the Manx public to applaud and celebrate his career fittingly at the place where it all started.
Fans can line the NSC raceway for what the government are describing as ‘a flag-waving roar of appreciation’ as Sir Mark completes a lap of honour from 1pm.
The event on Friday will last about 30 minutes and it is hoped those who will be at work may be able to attend during lunch breaks.
NSC staff will be around the track to advise spectators where to go. Spectators should arrive at the raceway from midday and should be in place by 12.45pm.
Car parking at and around the NSC will be extremely limited and spectators are advised to travel on foot, by bus or bicycle.
The NSC pool will be closed between midday and 2.30pm on the day.