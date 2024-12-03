The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has put six sailings at risk over weather fears.
They encompass three sailings from Douglas to Heysham as well as their return journeys, starting from tomorrow.
Sailings could either be cancelled or the planned sailing timetable disrupted, according to the ferry firm.
Manxman’s planned 8am sailing from the island to the Lancashire port is at risk, as is the return journey which is set to leave the UK at 1.30pm.
A decision will be made on whether they go ahead by 6am on Wednesday,
Wednesday evening’s planned late sailing from Douglas to Heysham, which is set to depart the island at 7.45pm, is also at risk.
The return journey, due to leave Heysham at 2.15am on Thursday, is also under threat.
A decision on whether those journeys will go ahead will be made by 5.30pm on Wednesday.
Finally, Manxman’s 8.45am sailing from Douglas as well as the 2.15pm return from Heysham has also been put at risk, with a final decision set to made on the sailings by 7am on Thursday,
Passengers have been told to monitor sailing updates closely.
It comes as forecasters have warned of strong winds over the next couple of days.
The latest five-day weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway has warned of gusts of up to 50mph in places on the Isle of Man on Wednesday and Thursday.