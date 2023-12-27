The Chief Minister is seeking Tynwald approval to extend the temporary appointment of the information commissioner.
Stewart Haynes was appointed as an interim Information Commissioner in July this year for a period of six months.
This was to provide ‘continuity’ following the departure of the former information commissioner, Ian McDonald.
Mr McDonald stepped down from the role in July, having handed in his resignation in April after 20 years of service.
But shortly after, the deputy chair for the information commissioners, Nicola Whiting, also resigned after 17 years service.
Both individuals cited a lack of financial resources and understaffing in addition to an increase in workload as the reason for their resignations.
The information commissioner is the regulator for information rights in the Isle of Man. The commissioner is appointed by the Council of Ministers, subject to the approval of Tynwald for a term of up to five years.
The move to appoint Mr Haynes for a further six months is to ensure ‘ongoing continuity’ for the commissioner’s office.
That’s because the appointment of a permanent commissioner will not take place within Mr Haynes current term which is set to expire January 24, 2024, according to the Cabinet Office.
The appointment process for the Isle of Man’s next permanent commissioner is currently underway.
The Cabinet Office said in its memorandum to Tynwald: ‘A field of candidates have come forward in response to a job advertisement and wider publicity to generate awareness and interest in the role.
‘Invitations to interview were sent to shortlisted candidates before Christmas.’
The original job advert, which was live in the summer, said that English was not required, with the application deadline being the same as the start date for the role, which was July 17.
The Cabinet Office says that interviews are set to take place in January after which it is anticipated an offer of appointment subject to Tynwald approval.
The successful candidate will receive a salary of between £80,000 and £95,000.
As regulator, the commissioner provides independent oversight of operation and enforcement of the island’s information rights legislation which includes Orders and Regulations made under the Data Protection Act 2018, the Freedom of Information Act 2015, the Unsolicited Communications Regulations 2005, and the Code of Practice on Access to Government Information.
The commissioner serves as an independent appeals body to investigate complaints and to promote awareness of information rights and obligations.