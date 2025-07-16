The weather may be unsettled at the moment, but we've already basked in three mini-heatwaves this year - and there’s hope for more sunny days to come.
With summer in full swing, the team at Isle of Man Today has picked out their favourite beaches across the island. Steering clear of the usual hotspots like Peel and Port Erin, they’ve highlighted some of the lesser-known gems - and explained what makes them so special.
James Campbell – Spaldrick
While Port Erin beach can be packed, just a stones throw away below Bradda Head is the serene Spaldrick beach.
The stones and pebbles will put off some families wishing to make sandcastles but the water here is exquisite for anyone who enjoys a snorkel.
With rocks and seaweed, you can look down on fish and other marine life. On a hot day you feel like you are in the Med and the beauty is you often have the beach to yourself.
Look above and Milner’s looms, providing a dramatic backdrop and if you swim out a bit you can get a different view of Port Erin. It provide a relaxing alternative to the hustle and bustle of a busy beach in the height of summer.
Adrian Darbyshire – The Lhen
One of my favourite beaches is The Lhen.
Wild and invariably windswept, this sand and shingle beach feels refreshingly close to nature.
Like all wild places, it changes with the seasons - the dunes are sun traps in summer but become shifting flurries of blown sand in a winter gale.
Some things don’t change - the bobbing seals, the views out to the Mull of Galloway and the passing ferries heading for Belfast and Larne.
The remote stretch of coastline from The Lhen around to Blue Point, Rue Point and Ballaghennie seems more like North Norfolk than the Isle of Man.
The Lhen beach is reached from the Jurby coast road where it takes a sudden right turn close to MNH’s idyllic Yn Thie Thooit thatched cottage - a fabulous base for a weakend break.
There’s a car park at the end of a short potholed track from where you can head down a sandy path between the banks of marram grass to the beach or pass though the gate to the Cronky y Bing nature reserve, a place of wildflowers, butterflies and birdsong.
Tom Curphey – Glen Wyllin beach
While Marown, the Isle of Man’s finest parish, naturally, may not boast a beach of its own, I do, for my sins, occasionally stray beyond its landlocked borders in search of sea air.
This summer, Glen Wyllin beach has quietly become my favourite spot on the island.
Tucked beneath the old viaduct at Kirk Michael, the beach is a perfect blend of sand and stones, with a long stretch of shoreline that never feels overcrowded.
It’s ideal for a sea swim, especially on calm evenings when the sunset puts on a show worth stopping for.
There’s something wonderfully timeless about Glen Wyllin, a peaceful beauty.
And once you’ve had your dip, what better way to round it all off than with a pie or pizza from the campsite café?
A proper summer treat.
Dion Jones - Fenella
Come rain or shine, Fenella Beach never fails to impress. I’ve stood there as waves crashed dramatically over the crags, and I’ve watched the sand shimmer under blistering summer heat - it’s a place that never loses its magic.
It’s no wonder it’s one of the most photographed spots on the Isle of Man, largely due to the delicate carpet of crushed shells which line the shore, offering a colourful treat for the eyes and underfoot.
Framed by the dramatic ruins of Peel Castle and, on sunny days, sparkling turquoise water, it’s hard to imagine a more beautiful corner of the island.
Adam Morton – Port St Mary
If you asked me what my favourite beach was ten years ago, I would've said Port St Mary.
If you asked me five years go, it still would've been Port St Mary.
If you asked me now, I would tell you it's Port St Mary.
Why? Nostalgia, and the undeniable charm it has always had for as long as I've known it.
There's no doubting that the beach has it's issues, with seaweed pile-up continuing to be a problem in terms of both appearances and smell.
However, on a warm and sunny day it is utterly beautiful. It's serene and peaceful with grassy areas for pets at either side and a plethora of retail options available on the upper Bay View Road.
For me, a huge attraction is the peacefulness of it - it's never too busy (like certain other beaches a five minute drive away) and you can enjoy your seaside adventure in nothing but tranquility.
I could write a book about all the good times I've had on that beach, and anyone who grew up in the village I'm sure could do the same.
Sadie Gilbert – Groudle beach
Growing up in Onchan during my teenage years came with its own unique set of experiences and associations.
Living there meant I was often, albeit humorously, mistaken for being part of the so-called ‘Onchan mafia’.
My daily routine frequently included catching the number 3 bus to and from Douglas, and whenever the rare Manx sunshine made an appearance, I’d find myself walking down to Groudle Beach.
Groudle beach is much more than just a beach, it offers a unique Manx feeling with Sea Lions Cove a stone’s throw away and the iconic glen just a little bit further.
On warm days, I’ll often head out on a kayak or dive in for a swim. Admittedly, my swimming style might alarm the occasional onlooker.
It likely looks more like a struggle for survival than a leisurely dip, but for me, it's a cherished ritual that connects me to the landscape and memories of youth in Onchan.