A driver from Peel, who rowed with a biker at a garage and grabbed him by the helmet, has been fined £1,150.
Malcolm James Dyche admitted careless driving and threatening behaviour.
We previously reported that Dyche was driving on the A3 Road at Ballacrye near Ballaugh at around 7.15am, on May 25.
The complainant was riding his motorbike heading northwards towards Sulby.
He said that Dyche overtook him, driving very close to his right leg in his Transit van.
The pair then encountered each other again at Ellan Vannin Fuels, on Lezayre Road in Ramsey.
The prosecution described the encounter as a ‘post-road rage’ incident, as Dyche was said to have sworn at the biker and squared up to him.
He was accused of taking hold of him by his helmet and pulling it back and forth, but Dyche denied there had been any helmet pulling.
The biker’s GoPro camera captured the incident.
Dyche, who lives at Ballatessan Meadow in Peel, was interviewed and said that he had overtaken the biker on a clear road, at around 55mph, and claimed he had given him ample room.
He said that the complainant had pulled up at the garage and spoken to him first.
Dyche said that he had only heard the word ‘overtake’, but admitted that he had reacted by asking the biker if he had a problem.
He said that he had gotten angry and grabbed the biker’s helmet and swore, but denied pulling it.
He was shown footage of the overtaking manoeuvre and conceded that it had been too close and the speed had been excessive.
A probation report said that Dyche was a motorcyclist himself, and said he had truly believed he had given the biker enough room.
He told probation that he was embarrassed to be before the court, and had been dealing with some difficulties at the time of the offences.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said that his client had no previous convictions.
He said that Dyche had been on the white line of the road when he overtook, and the biker had drifted towards him.
Mr Taubitz said that the defendant had good vision of any approaching vehicles, and that the speed limit on that stretch of road had been changed that week, with it normally being a derestricted zone.
The advocate said that, unfortunately, Dyche had lost his temper at the garage, when approached by the complainant, but had only grabbed the bottom of his helmet and hung on to it.
Mr Taubitz also handed in a letter of apology from the defendant, as well as letters of reference, and said that Dyche needed to keep his driving licence for work.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood fined Dyche £650 for the careless driving offence, and £500 for the threatening behaviour offence.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and agreed to pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.