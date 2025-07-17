Peel’s swimming pool will close for two weeks just as the summer holidays begin.
The Western Swimming Pool Management team has confirmed the leisure amenity will shut from Monday and will reopen again on August 4.
The work will involve refurbishing the toilets and making the changing facilities more accessible, as well as installing new lights in the pool hall.
Posting on social media, the management team says: ‘We are writing to inform you of an upcoming maintenance closure, for some much-needed investment to improve our facility.
‘We are excited to announce we will be completing a major scheme of work to replace the girls, boys and disabled toilets in the changing village.
‘We will also be making some necessary improvements to the entrance to our changing village to ensure it is more user-friendly and up to date with current accessibility standards. Alongside this we will be installing new LED lights in the pool hall.’
Once the pool reopens there will still be some ongoing work which will limit access to toilet and shower facilities.
The management team continues: ‘Upon reopening, work will continue for the following four weeks and we will be back open with all facilities by Monday, September 1.
‘During these four weeks we will have limited access to toilets and showers as a large section of the changing village will be cordoned off to allow for works to continue.
‘This should not affect the users experience as we will have alternative washroom facilities available and one shower block still in use.
‘Please be aware this will not affect our swimming lesson programme as it will be completed in the school holidays. Also, our annual pass holders will be given two additional weeks for the disruption to services.
